First program to generate carbon credits from rice cultivation piloted

The first program to generate carbon credits from rice cultivation has been piloted in the Central Province of Nghe An.

On June 11, Deputy Director Trinh Duc Toan of the North Central Agricultural Science and Technology Institute said that the unit is coordinating with Green Carbon INC to implement a program to improve farmers' lives by generating carbon credits from rice cultivation. This is the first time this program has been piloted in Nghe An province as well as in Vietnam.

The cooperation program to issue carbon credits in rice production is sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and is being piloted in 31 communes in Nghe An Province’s five districts including Dien Chau, Nghi Loc, Do Luong, Nam Dan and Hung Nguyen in the 5.339 ha paddy field.

The project applies the technique of alternating flooding and drying on rice fields. This method helps prevent anaerobic digestion, an anaerobic biological process that converts organic matter into biogas including methane, by drying and exposing the surface of rice fields, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

According to a preliminary assessment of the 2024 spring crop, positive changes in rice production have been recorded in the implementation areas.

Currently, the North Central Agricultural Science and Technology Institute and Green Carbon INC are promoting the expansion of the area to other provinces in the region.

By Duy Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan