First medal for Vietnamese Paralympic team in Paris

Vietnamese weightlifter Le Van Cong secured a bronze medal in the men's 49kg category at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, marking the first medal for the Vietnamese Paralympic team.

Vietnamese weightlifter Le Van Cong (R) wins the bronze medal (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese weightlifter Cong won the medal by lifting 171 kg on his first attempt. He was unsuccessful in his subsequent attempts to lift higher weights.

Meanwhile, Jordan's Omar Sami Hamadeh Qarada claimed the gold medal with a lift of 181 kg, and Turkey's Abdulla Kayapinar grabbed a silver with a lift of 180 kg.

Prior to the tournament, Cong held the world record in the 49kg weight class with a lift of 183.5kg, set at the World Championship in Mexico in 2017. The 40-year-old weightlifter also held the Paralympic record with a lift of 183kg, which earned him the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

