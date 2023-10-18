First HCMC Short Film Festival 2023 to be held next week

The first HCMC Short Film Festival 2023 will take place on October 26-30, according to the organization board at a press conference held on October 18.

The film fest received 96 entries, including 60 featured movies, 23 documentaries and 12 animated pictures featuring topics such as history, revolutionary tradition, Covid-19 prevention and control works, Chairwoman of the HCMC Cinematography Association Duong Cam Thuy said.

The organizer will award one A prize, one B prize, three C prizes, three minor titles for each category, and others such as “Best Director”, “Best Scriptwriter”, “Best production design”, “Best Actor”, Best Actress”, “Best Supporting actor”, “Best Supporting Actress”, and “Best Music”.

As planned, the opening ceremony will be held on October 27 and the closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 29 at the HCMC Opera House.

There will be a seminar on the power of short films in promoting social change and development in HCMC on October 28.

Free screenings at Cinestar’s cinemas on Hai Ba Trung and Nguyen Trai streets, HCMC Youth’s Cultural House, and on channels of TV stations of HCMC, An Giang, Vinh Long, Bac Lieu, Ben Tre and Quang Tri provinces.