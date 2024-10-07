First Deputies Congress of Vietnam Youth Association on Disabilities opens

The First Congress of Deputies of the Vietnam Youth Association on Disabilities for the term 2024 – 2029 was officially opened in the capital city of Hanoi this morning.

133 delegates representing over two million young people with disabilities across the country attended this congress.

The congress was co-organized by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Union and the Steering Committee for the establishment of the Vietnam Youth Association on Disabilities.

Among the 133 official delegates, there were 15 representatives from ethnic minorities, three delegates from religious groups, 18 party members and 87 youth union members.

The congress elected 44 members to the Association's Executive Committee for the term 2024 - 2029 and elected Mr. Pham Van Thanh to hold the President of the Vietnam Youth Association on Disabilities for the first term.

The congress sets the goals for the term 2024-2029, including the implementation of one million training sessions on digital skills and digital transformation with free of charge for young people with disabilities; consulting and introducing jobs for at least 20,000 disabled young people; awarding at least 2,000 scholarships to students with disabilities; supporting 50 startup projects for young people with disabilities; providing loans for at least 1,000 young people with disabilities regarding production and business; offering at least 5,000 assistive devices for people with disabilities.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong