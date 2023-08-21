First car license plate auction under close monitor

The first online car license plate auction conducted by the Vietnam Partnership Auction (VPA) will take place tomorrow.

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security informed that the unit together with professional units of the Ministry of Public Security will closely monitor the first online vehicle-plate auction through the auction management system.

Three license plates of some provinces and cities including 37K-222.22 of the Central Province Nghe An, 38A-555.55 of the Central Province of Ha Tinh, 51K-777.77 and 51K-888.88 of Ho Chi Minh City will be sold in the first auction.

The transfer process is overseen securely and legally by Reg-transfers staff of the Department of Management and Supervision at the headquarters of provincial and municipal traffic police departments.

Officers and soldiers who are responsible for the supervision of the auction will watch the operating screen including start time and end time, leaders in charge of the auction and the auctioneers, the number of customers participating, and the progress of the auction process.

Each customer has a unique code and customers' information is kept confidential. If supervisors detect any abnormality, they will ask to stop the auction.

Participants access the online auction website via their provided accounts and perform auction procedures according to auction regulations. Successful bidders will receive the results at home while their unsuccessful peers will receive a refund of the deposit 3 days after the end of the auction.