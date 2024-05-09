National

Fire burns 60ha of forest, sugarcane fields in Khanh Hoa Province

SGGP

Over 15ha of production and protection forest plus 45ha of sugarcane fields in Ninh Hoa Town were on flame, and controlling the fire met much trouble.

12.jpg
Tens of hectares of production and protection forest as well as sugarcane fields of local dwellers are on fire


At 6:00 a.m. on May 8, sub-zone No.59 (sited in Ninh Son Commune of Ninh Hoa Town) under the charge of North Khanh Hoa Forest Management Board burst into flame. Strong wind contributed to spreading the fire quickly. Due to the thick smoke and ash, the nearby sugarcane and acacia fields caught fire as well.

Receiving the urgent report, two fire engines immediately moved towards the site, carrying tens of firefighters to join hand with local forces to control this fire. However, owing to strong wind and extreme heat at the time, this fight was rather labor-consuming and challenging.

At 4:00 p.m. of the same day, the fire was basically under control.

Preliminary statistics show that about 15ha of 2-to-4-year-old forest under the responsibility of citizens were damaged, not to mention the one of the North Khanh Hoa Forest Management Board. Besides, about 45ha of sugarcane fields of nearby residents also endured severe damage.

Deputy Director Do Anh Thu of the Agriculture and Rural Development Department of Khanh Hoa Province said that the forest protection forces are still joining hand with local people to completely extinguish this fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by functional units.

By Cong Nhan – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags

fire 60ha of forest sugarcane fields Khanh Hoa Province

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn