Final review of preparations for 14th National Party Congress

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (front, center) and other officials examine organisational arrangements for 14th National Party Congress on January 14. (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, who is also head of the organising sub-committee of the 14th National Party Congress, presided over the final review of organisational arrangements for the congress on January 14.

Mr. Tran Cam Tu and the inspection team examined key arrangements, including plans for delegations to pay tribute at President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum, lay wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street, and transport delegations to the venue of the congress at the National Convention Center (NCC) on Pham Hung street.

At the NCC, the officials inspected security and medical arrangements, reception services, transportation for domestic and international delegations, and overall protocol and ceremonial preparations. They also checked venue decoration, the main hall, entrance areas, exhibitions of books and press publications, and the photo exhibition themed “Under the Party’s leadership, the nation enters a new era”.

After on-site inspections and reports from relevant units on the implementation of the assigned tasks following the preliminary review on January 13 morning, Tu commended agencies and units for their strong sense of responsibility, close coordination, and timely completion of tasks.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, who is also head of the organising sub-committee of the 14th National Party Congress, speaks at the final review on January 14. (Photo: VNA)

As of January 14 morning, preparations for the 14th National Party Congress had largely been completed, with procedures carried out carefully, drawing on experience from previous congresses and multiple inspection rounds.

Emphasising that preparations remain an ongoing process, Mr. Tran Cam Tu urged all agencies, units and forces to continue upholding the highest sense of responsibility. He stressed the need to ensure that both the interior and exterior of the NCC are orderly, clean and well presented, while addressing any remaining shortcomings to ensure that imagery, sound, lighting, and technical infrastructure meet the highest standards, from trial runs through full operation.

Security and public order safeguarding measures were implemented in a coordinated and timely manner during the final review.

Reiterating the requirement for absolute safety, the official noted that delegation movements must strictly follow designated timeframes, asking the assigned agencies to rigorously implement the approved plans and regulations for receiving and transporting delegates and guests to ensure that the congress proceeds on schedule.

The Permanent member assigned the Party Central Committee's Office to continue supervising, inspecting, and reporting on preparations. He demanded all relevant agencies, units, and forces maintain close coordination to ensure services are delivered to the highest standards, fully ready for the opening of the 14th National Party Congress on January 19.

Vietnamplus