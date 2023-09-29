Photo exhibition honoring traditional Vietnamese blouse opens in Hau Giang

A photo exhibition honoring Ao ba ba, a traditional Vietnamese blouse of the local people in the Mekong Delta region, opened in Hau Giang Province’s Vi Thanh City on September 29.

The exhibition displays more than 100 artworks of traditional southern Vietnamese blouses from the past to the present.

The Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang said that through many ups and downs over the years, ba ba blouse was created and attached to the land in the Southern region, featuring the unique traditional cultural identities of the locals.

The event is one of the activities of the 2023 Hau Giang ba ba blouse Festival which is organized on September 29-October 1 in Vi Thanh City of the province.

The festival includes a series of events, such as music performances, fashion shows, a painting contest, a food fair, and others.

The 2023 Hau Giang ba ba Blouse Festival is expected to contribute to improving mental health, preserving and promoting cultural identity, developing a civilized and prosperous society and attracting visitors and investors at home and abroad.

In particular, the province will present to visitors ba ba blouses made of pineapple silk. Hau Giang is well-known for Cau Duc pineapple with around 2,800 hectares, a rich source of raw materials for the textile industry. The province also has great potential for agricultural economic development.