2023 Hau Giang ba ba Blouse Festival opens

The 2023 Hau Giang ba ba Blouse Festival officially opened at the Ho Sen Cultural Area in Vi Thanh City of the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on the evening of September 29.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Thu Anh said that ba blouse (a traditional Vietnamese blouse of the people in the Mekong Delta region) is a unique cultural product attached to the land in the Southern region, featuring the traditional cultural identities of the locals.

The festival which is organized for the first time aims to introduce the images of the province to visitors and create a connection for the province's cultural, tourism, and economic development in the coming time, she added.

The 2023 Hau Giang ba ba Blouse Festival is expected to contribute to improving mental health, preserving and promoting cultural identity, developing a civilized and prosperous society, and attracting visitors and investors at home and abroad.

The festival includes a series of events, such as music performances, fashion shows, a painting contest, a food fair, folk games, and others.

Visitors will have a chance to enjoy the distinctive local dishes of Hau Giang, such as dishes made of Cau Duc pineapple, knifefishes and eels by a well-known Japanese chef.