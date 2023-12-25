Ferries, high-speed boat service to Phu Quoc, Nam Du resumed

After three days of temporary suspension due to bad weather, passenger boats connecting the mainland to Phu Quoc and Nam Du islands in Kien Giang Province reopened this morning.

Passenger boats connecting the mainland to Phu Quoc and Nam Du islands in Kien Giang Province reopens on December 25. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Vo Minh Tuan, deputy director of the Port Authority of Kien Giang Province, the agency gave a nod to types of water transport carrying passengers between the mainland and islands to re-operate when the weather is getting better.

The high-speed boat service on routes, including Rach Gia-Phu Quoc and Ha Tien- Phu Quoc have been allowed to resume transport activities when ferries on Ha Tien-Phu Quoc route restarted on December 24.

Previously, on December 22, all operations of ferry and high-speed boat services connecting the mainland to Phu Quoc and Nam Du islands were canceled due to bad weather to ensure the safety of passengers and crews.

According to the Southern Hydro-Meteorological Station, the sea area in Kien Giang was forecast to see big waves between 1.5 – 2 meters and rough sea. Wind blows in the direction from east and northeast with a speed of 30-50km per hour (levels 5-6), gusting at levels 7-8 (50-70 km/h).

By Hoang Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh