Farmers still use pesticides unsafely posing threats on human health

Farmers still use pesticides unsafely

This was heard at today’s ceremony for a cooperative program on the safe and effective use of plant protection products launched in Can Tho City by the Plant Protection Department (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development), in collaboration with the Can Tho Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Vietnam Association of Plant Protection Product Manufacturers and Traders (VIPA).

According to VIPA Chairman Nguyen Van Son, pesticides have been used for several decades and in Vietnam for over 60 years. Currently, pesticides remain an indispensable input in controlling crop pests and protecting agricultural production. Pesticides offer the fastest and most thorough method of eradicating pests; they can halt outbreaks in the shortest amount of time. Nearly all countries worldwide currently use pesticides for pest control.

When pesticides are used correctly in accordance with regulations and with proper pre-harvest intervals, they can contribute to clean domestic and export-oriented agricultural production. Therefore, pesticides remain one of the primary and essential methods for ensuring the safety of agricultural production.

However, conventional farmers have misused pesticides, applying them incorrectly, and neglecting other pest control methods.

Due to overuse, lack of control, and improper application techniques, several negative aspects of pesticides have become evident. These include contaminating water sources and soil, leaving residues on crops that can harm humans and warm-blooded animals, and disrupting natural balance. These factors have led to a decrease or complete loss of pesticide efficacy. Additionally, there is still a problem of unprofessional pesticide sellers.

The launch of a responsible program for the safe and effective use of pesticides represents a significant step towards addressing these negative consequences. This initiative aims to create regions that produce safe, high-quality agricultural products suitable for export.

According to the plan for the 2024-2025 period, the program will organize ten training sessions on pesticide usage for 300 pesticide trading establishments and ten sessions for 300 farmers. Additionally, they will develop four models for rice crops, four models for vegetables, and two models for durian trees. The program aims to hold a safe and effective pesticide usage competition for farmers, coordinate inspections and checks, evaluate results, and expand successful models in the future with a focus on the five 'golden rules' of pesticide usage, which is a crucial part of their awareness campaign.

Deputy Director Tran Thai Nghiem of the Can Tho Department of Agriculture and Rural Development stated that to enhance agricultural productivity, the city has implemented various solutions to improve crop yields. However, the quality of agricultural products still faces some limitations, with some batches containing pesticide residues. The safe and effective use of pesticides is a trend for the development of agriculture. Through this program, pesticide dealers and farmers are expected to have a better understanding of safe and effective pesticide use, as well as the skills to use pesticides that are safe for agricultural products, human health, and the environment, while also bringing economic benefits.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Dan Thuy