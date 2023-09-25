Fallen-house seven victims in Binh Thanh District saved lives

The rescue team timely saved the lives of seven people in the incident of the fallen four-story house at 133 Alley, Binh Quoi Street, Ward 27, Ho Chi Minh City.

The Binh Thanh District’s leader yesterday said that the house suddenly collapsed around 12:30 p.m. on the same day and there were seven people comprising some repairmen stranded inside the house.

In the afternoon of September 24, Doctor Dung Thi Kim Hanh, Head of the Emergency Department of Binh Thanh District Hospital said that the unit received five victims from the collapsed house including three men and two women aged from 20 years to 50 years.

Among them, one victim’s health is stable and being monitored and three people suffered from soft-tissue injuries. Particularly, there was one case being transferred to Gia Dinh People’s Hospital for surgery.

By 4 p.m. on the same day, the Emergency Department of Gia Dinh People’s Hospital received one more male victim aged 31 years under the situation of open fractures of the tibia.

The two patients were given emergency aid and consultations from various specialties.