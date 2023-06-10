Facilities unfairly increasing electronic devices to be publicized

The demand for purchasing electronic devices, cooling devices and generators in the Northern localities such as Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh has been high recently.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, many facilities have taken unfair advantage of hot weather together with alternative power cuts in wide areas to increase the selling prices of electronic devices causing concern for consumers.

The Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance yesterday informed that Deputy Director of the unit Nguyen Thanh Binh sent an official letter No.1164 to the Directorates of Market Surveillance in provinces and cities under the Central to require strengthening the checking the products and electronic devices amid the rising demand of residents for these products.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance Nguyen Thanh Binh proposed the market surveillance forces in localities to catch up with the areas, implement professional measures, detect and strictly handle organizations, individuals producing and trading generators, electric fans, energy-saving devices and so on having signs of violations; publicize names, addresses and kinds of violated products on public means of information and communications as regulated.

According to confirmation of the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance, the record hot weather in many localities has made high demand of using electronic devices, fans, energy-saving air-conditioners and so on.

As the supply is limited, some organizations and individuals have taken unfair advantage of the current situation to illegally seek profit, affecting the interests of consumers.