Expressway reducing travel time between Hanoi, Nghe An temporarily opens

The Ministry of Transport coordinated with Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces temporarily opened a part of the North-South expressway to the public on September 1.

The section which is a part of the expressway projects, Mai Son – National Highway 45, National Highway 45 – Nghi Son, Nghi Son – Dien Chau, runs from the Dong Xuan intersection in Dong Son District’s Dong Xuan Commune of Thanh Hoa Province to the end of the route in Nghe An Province, creating a highway axis from Phap Van intersection in Hanoi to Nghe An with a total length of 251 kilometers.

While paying an inspection to expressway construction projects in May, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed to get rid of difficulties and obstacles of the North-South expressway through Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and Ha Tinh provinces.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the enthusiastic working spirit of officials and workers and the support of localities as well as requested the construction units to ensure the quality, progress, technique and art of the works as well as labor safety and environmental sanitation.

The Mai Son – National Highway 45 expressway has a length of more than 63 kilometers connecting Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces with a total investment capital of over VND12, 100 billion.

The National Highway No.45 - Nghi Son project in Thanh Hoa Province with a length of more than 43 kilometers has a total investment capital of over VND5,500 billion.

The 50-kilometer Nghi Son - Dien Chau section connecting Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces has a total investment capital of over VND7,293 billion.

The National Highway 45-Nghi Son and Nghi Son-Dien Chau expressways will significantly reduce travel time between Thanh Hoa and Nghe An to 1.5 hours, and between Hanoi and Nghe An to 3.5 hours.

Some images of the expressways: