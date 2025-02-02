National

Expressway projects to be commenced in 2025

SGGP

Minister of Transport Tran Hong Minh has issued a plan for the 2025 emulation movement, focusing on several key tasks, with many expressway projects to be commenced.

Regarding investment in road infrastructure, the Ministry of Transport targeted to connect the entire North-South Expressway East and Ho Chi Minh Highway; achieving the goal of putting 3,000 kilometers of expressways into operation.

bai-vot-ham-nghi-5977-9188.png.png
Bai Vot - Ham Nghi Expressway will be built on April 30, 2025.

At the same time, several new expressway projects will begin construction in 2025, including Ho Chi Minh City - Chon Thanh, Cam Lo - La Son, La Son - Tuy Loan, Cho Moi - Bac Kan and the first phase of My An - Cao Lanh.

Furthermore, the deployment of traffic management and monitoring systems and rest stops on highways will be accelerated to ensure comprehensive and effective operations, and be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

As for the railway sector, the Ministry of Transport will focus on preparing a feasibility study report for the high-speed railway project along the North-South axis, drafting Government resolutions to implement National Assembly resolutions and decrees guiding specific mechanisms approved by the National Assembly.

The Ministry of Transport will expedite the detailed planning of two routes Hanoi - Dong Dang and Hai Phong - Ha Long - Mong Cai; also study various railway routes such as Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho, Bien Hoa - Vung Tau, Long Thanh - Thu Thiem and the Eastern Hanoi Ring Road; complete procedures to commence the Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong railway project and the Hanoi - Yen Vien - Pha Lai - Cai Lan project.

In the aviation sector, the Ministry of Transport strives to complete and put into use the passenger terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport by April 30, 2025; and implement the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport project to meet the required progress.

Regarding transportation, the ministry identified works to ensure smooth, safe and convenient transport operations. The volume of goods is expected to increase by about nine percent, and the number of passengers is expected to increase by about eight percent compared to 2024. The volume of goods passing through seaports is expected to increase by about four percent compared to 2024.

The Ministry of Transport will also report to the Prime Minister, proposing policies to encourage the transition to electric vehicles for interprovincial passenger bus routes and fixed passenger transport routes; collaborate with localities to implement solutions to promote the development of waterway transportation and mixed river-sea transport.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

