Expansion project of Eastern North–South Expressway’s section starts

The Ministry of Construction coordinated with the People’s Committees of Hue City and Da Nang City to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a section of the Eastern North-South Expressway, La Son – Hoa Lien yesterday.

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The project has a total investment of around VND3,010 billion (around US$116 million), funded by the state budget, and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

The project has a total length of 65 kilometers, spanning approximately 65 kilometers, running through Phu Loc District in Hue City and Hoa Vang District in Da Nang City.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh said that the expansion of the La Son – Hoa Lien section of the Eastern North-South Expressway is aimed at gradually completing the national transportation infrastructure in line with the master plan, ensuring modernity and connectivity.

At the construction site (Photo: SGGP)
La Son – Hoa Lien Expressway

The project is expected to enhance transport capacity, reduce traffic accidents, and strengthen the strategic role of the Eastern North-South Expressway in connecting provinces and cities while contributing to national defense and security regionally and across the country.

The La Son – Hoa Lien Expressway was officially opened to traffic in April 2022 as a Class III road. Motorbikes are prohibited from traveling on the route. Currently, the expressway consists of two lanes, with average travel speeds ranging from 60 to 80 kilometers per hour, depending on the section.

By Van Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh

