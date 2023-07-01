Exhibition promotes Dien Bien Phu as historical, cultural, tourism rendezvous

A photo exhibition titled “Dien Bien Phu - A historical, cultural, and tourism rendezvous” opened at the Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture.

A total of 180 photographs, publications, and documents capturing Dien Bien Province’s tourism.

The first part entitled “Colors of ethnic minorities in Dien Bien Province” presents images of residence, daily production and cultural activities of the local people, and traditional costumes of ethnic groups in the province.

The second part themed “Dien Bien Phu Campaign” showcases fierce battles and the outstanding contribution of soldiers and the Vietnam People's Army to the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

The third and fourth parts introduce historical and cultural relic sites, natural landscapes, the special national relic site of the Dien Bien Phu Victory, and preservation and promotion work in Dien Bien Province.

The exhibition aims to honor patriotism tradition and struggle for national independence as well as educate revolutionary traditions for youth and raise their awareness on the preservation and protection of cultural heritages.

The event co-organized by the Department of Culture and Sports of the central coastal city of Da Nang and the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the northern province of Dien Bien will run until July 3.