Exhibition presenting Vietnam's heritage sites to mark Dien Bien Phu Victory

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just decided to organize an exhibition presenting Vietnam's heritage and famous beautiful landscapes in April.

Hoi An ancient city is recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. (Photo: SGGP)

The event which is scheduled to be held on April 20-25 in Dien Bien City is one of the activities of the National Tourism Year – Dien Bien 2024 marking the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory (May 7, 1954 – 2024).

The exhibition aims to introduce and promote the tangible and intangible cultural values, heritage sites recognized by UNESCO, the world’s heritage, tangible and intangible cultural heritage, special national heritage sites, the daily life of Vietnamese ethnic minorities, and famous natural landscapes of Vietnam to domestic and international visitors.

It also strengthens tourism development cooperation and connectivity among provinces and cities across the country to create conditions for attracting resources for tourism development, elevating the stature of Vietnam, images, and people of the country in general and Dien Bien Province in particular.

There will be an area introducing cultural heritage tourism, historical sites, traditional sites, tourist products, natural landscapes, local food, and specialties of Hung Yen, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Phu Yen, Lam Dong, and An Giang provinces.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh