Exhibition held to introduce development of Vietnam’s coffee industry

An exhibition was held in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak to introduce the process of formation and development of Vietnam’s coffee industry.

The exhibition named ‘Nearly two centuries of Vietnamese coffee conquering the world’ is a thematic exhibition co-organized by Trung Nguyen Legend and the World Coffee Museum in Dak Lak Province’s Buon Ma Thuot City from August 19 to November.

The exhibition introducing the process of formation and development of the coffee industry in Vietnam will see the participation of OCOP-standard coffee producers from many famous coffee material regions such as Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Kon Tum, Son La, Dien Bien, and Quang Tri.

In addition to exhibiting coffee products from famous raw material regions in Vietnam, participating companies also display unique cultural products such as working tools, brocades, and specific musical instruments of each community that is living in above-metioned regions.

From studies, this formation and development process of Vietnam’s coffee industry can be divided into 3 stages. The first stage is when coffee was brought to Vietnam from the late 18th century to the early 20th century. The second stage is when coffee trees were grown on a large scale around 1925 and from 1986 to the present when Vietnam became one of the world's leading coffee exporting countries.

Through the exhibition, visitors can understand more about the lands and first coffee plantations in Vietnam through two centuries, the process of exploring the potential of the Central Highlands in growing and developing coffee trees, helping Vietnam become the leading country in exporting Robusta coffee, conquering global coffee lovers and connoisseurs.

At the exhibition, many unique spaces such as the living and working space of Dr. Alexandre Yersin - an honorary citizen of Vietnam. During the period when coffee first appeared, he experimentally planted coffee trees in the Central Highlands provinces comprising Buon Ma Thuot City.

Coffee shop spaces and hundreds of coffee cultural artifacts from the subsidized time in Vietnam are recreated in addition to commercial shops, and coffee shops on the pavement during the period of coffee growing in Vietnam to help visitors experience the specific times.

During the period of innovation and integration from 1986 to the present, the exhibition introduces 7 initiatives for the global coffee industry. Trung Nguyen Legend founder Dang Le Nguyen Vu initiated the journey of more than 2 decades of efforts to make his dream come true.

Symbolic works of Vietnam's coffee industry, national festivals about coffee culture, and shop spaces all contribute to the building of the Vietnamese coffee brand globally. This period has seen spectacular growth in exports of Vietnam's coffee industry with revenue from US$258.7 million in 1996 to $4 billion in 2022, an increase of more than 16 times. Vietnamese coffee was exported to more than 80 countries.