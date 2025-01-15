Exhibition featuring "95 Springs of the Party" to be held in Hanoi

A fine arts exhibition titled "95 Springs of the Party" will be held from January 17 to February 27 at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2025).

A painting by painter Quach Phong

The display will introduce to viewers 66 artworks by 55 authors, created between 1954 and 2010, reflecting the creative spirit of multiple generations of artists, from the Indochina Fine Arts and the Resistance Fine Arts to the Modern and Contemporary Fine Arts. Notably, the combination of traditional displays and projection screens will create a vibrant artistic space.

The artists have devoted their full energy to creating works of historical, aesthetic, and profound humanistic value, reflecting the glorious traditions of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

A painting by painter Le Vinh

The exhibition will present different periods of the country’s history, from President Ho Chi Minh’s journey seeking a path to national liberation to the struggles for independence, the two resistance wars against the French and Americans, and national reunification, the Doi Moi (renewal) process.

A special highlight of the exhibition is the artistic experience activities, such as an introduction of Hang Trong color printmaking techniques and a section displaying unique souvenir products to provide visitors an opportunity to enjoy the art and create artworks themselves.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh