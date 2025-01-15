Culture/art

Exhibition featuring "95 Springs of the Party" to be held in Hanoi

SGGPO

A fine arts exhibition titled "95 Springs of the Party" will be held from January 17 to February 27 at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2025).

mythuat.jpg
A painting by painter Quach Phong

The display will introduce to viewers 66 artworks by 55 authors, created between 1954 and 2010, reflecting the creative spirit of multiple generations of artists, from the Indochina Fine Arts and the Resistance Fine Arts to the Modern and Contemporary Fine Arts. Notably, the combination of traditional displays and projection screens will create a vibrant artistic space.

The artists have devoted their full energy to creating works of historical, aesthetic, and profound humanistic value, reflecting the glorious traditions of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

mythuat1.jpg
A painting by painter Le Vinh

The exhibition will present different periods of the country’s history, from President Ho Chi Minh’s journey seeking a path to national liberation to the struggles for independence, the two resistance wars against the French and Americans, and national reunification, the Doi Moi (renewal) process.

A special highlight of the exhibition is the artistic experience activities, such as an introduction of Hang Trong color printmaking techniques and a section displaying unique souvenir products to provide visitors an opportunity to enjoy the art and create artworks themselves.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

95 Springs of the Party Fine arts exhibition Vietnam Fine Arts Museum Communist Party of Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn