EVN rejects information of shortage of 1 million tons of coal for thermal power

Yesterday afternoon, the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) rejected the information of a shortage of 1 million tons of coal for thermal power that has gone viral in the media.

The EVN said that the total expected mobilized output of EVN's anthracite coal-fired power plants in the two months of June and July is 12.33 billion kWh, respectively equivalent to a coal demand of 6.03 million tons. Therefore, at a meeting with the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (TKV) and the Dong Bac Corporation at the beginning of June 2023, the EVN proposed TKV and the Dong Bac Corporation provide an additional 1 million tons of coal in addition to the volume coal on the signed contracts, to ensure enough coal for electricity production needs in June and July.

EVN also said that, recently, some media reported that one million tons of coal are short of for thermal power causing public misunderstanding about the responsibility of coal suppliers. In the first months of 2023, the coal supply of TKV and the Dong Bac Corporation has made an important contribution to the EVN’s production of electricity for economic development and people's daily life.

Especially, since the meeting on May 9 between the EVN and the TKV and the Dong Bac Corporation, all turbines using anthracite coal have operated to the maximum according to the requirements of the system. EVN will liaise with the TKV and the Dong Bac Corporation to find solutions to supply enough coal for electricity production in accordance with the Prime Minister’s direction.

EVN also informed that by the end of June 13, approximately 11 transitional renewable energy projects had submitted documents for recognition of the commercial operation date (COD).

Amongst 11 transitional renewable energy projects, 10 projects and parts of projects with a total capacity of 536.52MW have completed COD procedures; thus, they are officially allowed to generate commercial electricity on the grid.

However, according to the EVN, renewable energy projects have supplied a small amount of electricity to the national grid. For example, the country consumed 751 million kWh on June 11, but the electricity output of transitional renewable energy projects COD was just over 3.2 million kWh accounting for over 0.43 percent power output of the whole system.