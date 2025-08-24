Every triumph of Vietnamese nation stems from great national unity

Every triumph of the Vietnamese nation has stemmed from the power of great national unity, consensus, and tireless contributions of its people under the Party's sound leadership.

State President Luong Cuong and PM Pham Minh Chinh attend the gathering (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong spoke at a gathering in Hanoi on August 24 to mark the 80th anniversary of August Revolution 1945 (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

The event saw the presence of Politburo members, including Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with leaders and former leaders of ministries, agencies, socio-economic and mass organizations, and 300 outstanding delegates representing all walks of life from 34 cities and provinces nationwide.

Delegates from walks of life at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong recalled that 80 years ago, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the great President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam rose to overthrow colonial and feudal rule. On September 2, 1945, in Hanoi’s historic Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and ushering the nation into a new era of independence, freedom, and socialism.

Under the CPV’s leadership, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) always plays a core political role, serving as home to diverse social classes, ethnic groups, religions, and Vietnamese people at home and abroad, uniting them into an invincible strength of great national unity bloc, he said, adding that the Vietnamese Party and State always remember and appreciate the great contributions of all social classes, organizations, individuals, businesspeople, and Vietnamese people at home and abroad. The working class, farmers, and intellectuals have formed an alliance, which is a solid socio-political foundation and pillar of the great national unity bloc.

Paying homage to President Ho Chi Minh, State President Luong Cuong hailed the late leader’s lifelong dedication to the people and the nation. He also honored past revolutionary leaders, war martyrs, heroic Vietnamese mothers, heroes of the armed forces, labor heroes, wounded and sick veterans, people from all walks of life, ethnic groups, religions, and Vietnamese entrepreneurs and people at home and abroad for their sacrifices in the cause of national liberation and defense.

Looking ahead, he called for harnessing patriotism, brainpower, and aspiration to navigate both opportunities and challenges in a new era. That, he added, means recognizing the great roles of workers, farmers, intellectuals, ethnic minorities, religious communities, entrepreneurs, and overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in building a prosperous, modern, and happy nation.

The President outlined three ongoing strategic breakthroughs, namely institutional reforms, quality workforce training, and modern and synchronous infrastructure. He also highlighted efforts to streamline the political system, arrange a two-tier local governance model, advance sci-tech innovation, accelerate digital transformation, deepen global integration, improve lawmaking and enforcement, and boost the private sector as the most important driver of the national economy.

He called on the VFF to continue serving as the political nucleus of national solidarity. That includes modernizing its operations to unite the people more broadly, strengthening social consensus, mobilizing resources, and fostering trust, patriotism, and self-reliance in pursuit of national development.

At the gathering (Photo: VNA)

The VFF chapters at all levels were urged to tap the brainpower of exemplary individuals and units across communities, including ethnic groups, religious organizations, entrepreneurs, and OVs. Doing so, he said, would instill revolutionary ideals and awaken the spirit of public service among the youth in the new era.

At the event, delegates watched a documentary on the August Revolution and the lessons of great national unity. Many expressed their honor at attending the meeting and voiced trust in the Party and the State. They proposed expanded policies to support disadvantaged and ethnic minority areas, address difficulties facing OVs, and ensure the long-term effectiveness of the two-tier local governance model.

On this occasion, leaders of the Party, State, and VFF presented gifts to delegates in recognition of their contributions to the great national unity.

Vietnamplus