European Union to support Vietnam's green transition in transport sector

At a working meeting with Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang on June 19, EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier said that the EU will support Vietnam in promoting green transition, and rapid and sustainable development, especially in railways.

At the meeting between Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang and EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier

Ambassador Julien Guerrier said that the Global Gateway Initiative is a strategy by the European Union to invest in green infrastructure and sustainable development projects worldwide. It is expected that around EUR300 billion will be mobilized by 2027 for investment in key sectors such as digital technology, healthcare, transport, climate, energy, and education.

Through this initiative, the EU hopes to mobilize funds to support Vietnam in deploying green transition solutions in order to achieve its net-zero emissions ambition by 2050.

In the transport sector, Vietnam will be supported with solutions and projects with the aim of promoting resilient, sustainable and safe transport infrastructure in all areas of road, rail, maritime, inland waterway and aviation.

Specifically, the EU will provide support to Vietnam in a team approach, including the EU, its member states and financial institutions, focusing on infrastructure, especially railways. The two sides need to continue to exchange views in order to realize this cooperation.

Currently, aid agencies and financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the French Development Agency (AFD) are very interested and have supported the development of urban railway lines in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other transport projects.

Minister Nguyen Van Thang proposed that the EU continue to cooperate and support the Ministry of Transport in implementing the action program on green energy transition and emission reduction to meet Vietnam's commitments at COP26. At the same time, he suggested the EU support the Ministry of Transport in implementing technical assistance projects for research on the refurbishment of existing railway lines, the transition to clean energy and the construction of an electrification line.

In the maritime sector, the Minister proposed that the EU and Vietnam strengthen cooperation on seaports and logistics, and in the immediate future, the two sides should carry out studies on the possibility of establishing a green sea route connecting Lach Huyen port and Cai Mep - Thi Vai port with EU ports such as Antwerp port (Belgium) and Rotterdam port (the Netherlands).

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan