Ethnic minority man realizes dream of reforesting mountains to prevent flooding

Driven by the memory of a devastating flood, a young Mong man from Lao Cai Province has turned his dream of reforesting the mountains into a movement that prevents flooding and nurtures the next generation.

Sung A Cai (R)

Born in 1992 in Van Chan Commune of Lao Cai Province, Sung A Cai grew up in a poor Mong family that depended on farming to survive. In 2006, a severe flash flood swept through his village, destroying all their crops and leaving the family without food. His father had to sell the family’s only dog to buy rice. Later, Sung A Cai learned that the flood had been caused by the destruction of upstream forests, sparking his lifelong dream to plant trees and prevent such disasters.

In 2017, the young man turned that dream into action by founding the Uoc mo trieu cay xanh (A dream of million trees ) project, beginning with tree planting in his hometown. His initiative quickly gained attention, inspiring schools and volunteers to join. Over time, thousands of trees were planted, transforming once-barren hills into living green spaces.

Building on this success, Sung A Cai launched the Rung va Em (Forest and Children) ecosystem in late 2023. The organization not only continues reforestation efforts but also supports underprivileged children in mountainous areas helping them access education, receive scholarships, and gain career guidance. So far, the special ecosystem has provided monthly financial support to nine students and engaged more than 1,000 young people in environmental and educational activities.

A unique aspect of the program allows ethnic minority students to visit Hanoi, broadening their perspectives and building essential life skills. These experiences help them gain confidence, understand the wider world, and prepare to give back to their communities.

One such student, Sung Thi Cu, a second-year student at Hai Phong University of Medicine and Pharmacy, shared that she almost gave up on her dream due to financial hardship without Sung A Cai’s timely assistance. She revealed that Sung A Cai has made great efforts to connect her with benefactors, she was able to continue her studies and pursue her goal of becoming a doctor.

One million green trees is my dream; this dream will not stop but will grow into millions of green trees in the future," said Sung A Cai.

Sung A Cai’s dedication extends beyond forests and education. In the Sach ve ban (Books for the Village) project, the team, together with philanthropists, donated over 10,000 book titles to 12 community libraries and schools in Lao Cai and Dien Bien. In the Nong trai que em (My village farm) project, over 100 households benefited from the winter vegetable model, creating jobs through cultivation and agricultural sales.

Furthermore, the ‘Uom mam (Nurturing seeds) project introduced over 50 students to social organizations, resulting in them receiving scholarships, and many of these students have secured stable employment after graduation.

In recognition of his tireless contributions to the environment and community, Sung A Cai received the National Volunteer Award in 2024 from the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

By Nguyen Van Cong - Translated by Anh Quan