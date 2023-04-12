Ethnic minorities, including Khmer community, contribute to HCMC's growth

Minister-Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minorities Affairs Hau A Lenh said that ethnic minorities, including the Khmer community, have greatly contributed to HCMC's growth.

On the occasion of the Chol Chnam Thmay traditional New Year of the Khmer people, Minister-Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minorities Affairs Hau A Lenh and Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC Ngo Minh Chau visited religious facilities congratulating Khmer ethnic people.

Later, the delegation visited and wished New Year at Candaransi Pagoda in District 3 and Pothiwong Pagoda in Tan Binh District.

Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minorities Hau A Lenh affirmed that the Party and State always give special attention to caring for ethnic minorities, especially on traditional Tet holidays.

According to him, on the occasion of the Chol Chnam Thmay traditional New Year, the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs coordinated with other agencies to pay visits to Khmer pagodas and Khmer people across the country. He expressed his joy at coming to Ho Chi Minh City where 53 ethnic groups including a large number of Khmer people are living.

On the occasion of the Khmer ethnic community, Mr. Hau A Lenh wished monks, Buddhists and all Khmer people a prosperous and successful new year.

Mr. Hau A Lenh shared that in 2023, in the context that the country is facing many difficulties after the Covid-19 epidemic, the role of the great national unity bloc is very important. This year, despite many difficulties the country is facing, the socio-economic situation is prospering. Ethnic minorities, including the Khmer community, have greatly contributed to these achievements.

The Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs also suggested that the Party committees and authorities of Ho Chi Minh City pay close attention to the ethnic communities living and working in the city, including the Khmer community.

Furthermore, the southern metropolis needs to have policies to support and remove difficulties and obstacles for the development of ethnic minority communities.

In particular, the city should give priority to helping Khmer people to access education and health care as well as create livelihoods for the Khmer communities thereby contributing to the city’s development.

He also hoped that religious institutions would also continue to promote support activities for Khmer people, Laotian and Cambodian students who are living and studying in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the pagodas, Chairman Hau A Lenh and Vice Chairman Ngo Minh Chau gave gifts and New Year's greetings to the monks, prestigious people and Khmer residents.