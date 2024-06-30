National

Entire Dien Chau - Bai Vot Expressway open to traffic on June 30

Director of Project Management Board 6 under the Ministry of Transport Tran Huu Hai announced that the remaining section of Dien Chau - Bai Vot Expressway was scheduled to be officially open to traffic on June 30 morning.

The Dien Chau - Bai Vot has a total length of 49.3 kilometers, starting at the intersection with Nghi Son - Dien Chau Expressway in Dien Cat Commune, Dien Chau District, Nghe An Province and ending at the intersection with Bai Vot - Ham Nghi Expressway in Thanh Binh Thinh Commune, Duc Tho District, Ha Tinh Province.

The project with investment totaling more than VND11,150 billion (US$438 million) started construction in May 2021.

Previously, on April 28, the expressway's 30 kilometer section from Dien Cat Commune to the intersection with National Highway 46B in Hung Tay Commune, Hung Nguyen District, Nghe An Province, was open to traffic.

The remaining of 19 kilometers has now been put into operation, connecting the expressway from Hanoi to Ha Tinh, reducing travel time to four hours from the previous one of six hours.

