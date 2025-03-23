Enterprises, universities offer strategic insights for Resolution implementation

Leaders from corporations, science and technology enterprises, and academic institutions engaged in discussions and offered strategic insights regarding the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at tbe meeting with leaders of science and technology enterprises and universities

Yesterday afternoon, at the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Ho Chi Minh City National University held a meeting with leaders of science and technology enterprises and universities.

Leaders from science and technology enterprises and universities convened to engage in dialogue and discuss the practical implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, concerning breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation.

Attending the meeting were Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Office Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Huynh Thanh Dat, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Director of Ho Chi Minh City National University Vu Hai Quan. Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and leaders of corporations, science and technology enterprises and universities were also seen at the event.

Business, academic, and technology leaders convened to advise on the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW. Delegates proposed three crucial tasks to effectively carry out Resolution 57.

Meeting participants identified some key factors for successful implementation. They include open and accessible institutions, robust infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and comprehensive network security and safety measures. Participants further proposed strategic solutions for developing breakthrough technologies comprising the semiconductor industry and chip manufacturing, artificial intelligence, digital transformation initiatives, green transformation and circular economy models, digital finance solutions, digital tourism, and sustainable agricultural development integrated with science, technology, and digital transformation.

Participants also voiced their opinions about solutions to develop infrastructure for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation of a strategic and fundamental nature. At the same time, they emphasized a focus on training and developing human resources for science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation, breakthrough mechanisms and policies for Vietnamese enterprises to develop, especially science and technology enterprises to participate in the global supply chain, affirming their brands and positions in the international arena.

Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Office Nguyen Duy Ngoc and HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen met with leaders from corporations, science and technology firms, and universities to discuss the earlier comments.

In closing, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Thang expressed his appreciation for the valuable contributions of all delegates, with particular acknowledgment of the insightful opinions shared by leaders from corporations, science and technology enterprises, and universities throughout the meeting.

Concurrently, he urged Vietnamese enterprises to embrace and harness digital technology, integrate science and technology into their production and business operations, join the global supply chain, develop digital technology enterprises, and solidify their brands and positions in the international market.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan