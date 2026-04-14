Enterprises proposed to temporarily suspend operation of inefficient routes

The Department for Roads of Vietnam stated that it has received reports from 31 out of 34 local Departments of Construction regarding increases in passenger transport fares, attributed to the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Transport enterprises have been proposed to temporarily suspend the operation of inefficient passenger transport routes. (Photo: SGGP)

In Hanoi, two transport operators have registered fare increases. Specifically, Van Minh Company Limited has adjusted fares on three routes, with increases ranging from 5.9 percent to 33.3 percent. Meanwhile, Hanoi Passenger Transport Joint Stock Company has revised fares across 10 routes, with increases ranging from 11 percent to 50 percent.

In Ho Chi Minh City, 38 out of 97 fixed-route transport operators have adjusted ticket prices, with common increases ranging from 5 percent to 36 percent.

Several enterprises have implemented fare adjustments across multiple routes, including Viet Tan Phat Co., Ltd., which increased fares on 33 routes, with rises of 21 percent to 30 percent; Toan Thang Co., Ltd., which adjusted fares on 20 routes, increasing by 17 percent to 36 percent; Kumho Samco Buslines Transport Co., Ltd., which raised prices on 12 routes, with increases of 12 percent to 19 percent; Tien Oanh Transport and Tourism Co., Ltd., which adjusted fares on 10 routes, increasing by 13 percent to 18 percent; and Thao Hong Transport Co., Ltd., which increased fares on seven routes, with rises of 16 percent to 30 percent.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam stated that in recent times, domestic diesel and gasoline prices have risen sharply by around 20 percent to 30 percent.

In order to mitigate losses for transport enterprises, several Departments of Construction have proposed that the Ministry of Construction allow passenger transport operators to temporarily suspend the operation of certain trips on routes deemed inefficient or unprofitable.

Local authorities have also proposed not imposing penalties on passenger transport operators whose operational output falls below 70 percent of the registered number of trips per month, in accordance with Government Decree No. 158 on road transport.

In addition, they have recommended that the Government consider support policies such as reducing or exempting road maintenance fees, terminal and parking charges, and toll fees, as well as providing interest rate subsidies on loans in order to lower input costs for transport enterprises.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh