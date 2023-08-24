Enterprises guided on greenhouse gas emission management

The Center for Advanced Application of Science-Technology (under SIHUB) yesterday cooperated with TÜV Rheinland Vietnam to hold the conference ‘Methods for Calculation and Management of Greenhouse Gas Emissions’.



In the conference, Nguyen Manh Tuan from SIHUB introduced legal frames regarding greenhouse gas emissions to businesses and interested people. He especially stressed that from 2024, functional agencies are going to carry out greenhouse gas inventory at grassroots level for biannual reports. Also from 2025, related businesses and organizations have to prepare their own greenhouse gas inventory reports and send them to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Participants in the conference focused on clarifying regulations on the appraisal of greenhouse gas reports. TÜV Rheinland Vietnam then introduce the ISO 14064 Standard Set to consistently quantify, monitor, report, appraise, and control the amount of emissions to gradually eliminate greenhouse gases. Enterprises and organizations can make good use of this set to prepare their report.



On January 18, 2022, the Prime Minister issued Decision No.01/2022/QD-TTg, promulgating the list of sectors, greenhouse gas-emitting establishments subject to greenhouse gas inventory, namely energy, transportation, construction, industrial and agricultural activities, forestry activities, land use, and sewage treatment.

Observing this legal document and following the global trend on this matter is a great challenge to many domestic businesses, which need active support from the State.