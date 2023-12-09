Enjoying festive vibes at Saigon Urban Street Fest

Saigon Urban Street Fest, a culture-tourism event promoting a lively city featuring a harmonious combination of many cultural identities is held on December 8-10.

Saigon Urban Street Fest, a culture-tourism event promoting a lively city featuring a harmonious combination of many cultural identities opens in the heart of HCMC on December 8. (Photo: SGGP)

A wide range of street community activities, including performances of Graffiti, music, circus, comedies, and street dance performed by artists namely Whee! Band, Giana, Felix Nguyen, The Funky Monkeys, Quach The Nam, Sown Luong, Balienzz, Nguyen Duc Vinh Quang; and painting contests will be held during the three-day festival.

Especially, the HCMC Tourism Department in collaboration with the event’s organizer, artLIVE, created the largest doodle about HCMC tourism in Vietnam which was assembled from 22 pieces presenting images and tourism values of Thu Duc City and 21 districts.

In addition, businesses will have an opportunity to introduce their products and brands to potential visitors at the event.

A portion of the revenue generated from the festival would contribute to the "Draw Your Dream" fund to support underprivileged children across the country, especially those from poor backgrounds, ethnic minorities, and pediatric cancer patients.

The event promoting the culture and tourism of HCMC takes place in front of the Saigon Central Post Office, one of the most ancient and beautiful architectural structures of the southern metropolis, and is expected to attract around 30,000 - 35,000 visitors.

Some images of activities at Saigon Urban Street Fest :

The Funky Monkeys band

Artists including Son Nam (L), Quach The Nam and Nguyen Duc Vinh Quang

Singer Giana

The event promoting the culture and tourism of HCMC takes place in front of the Saigon Central Post Office, one of the most ancient and beautiful architectural structures of the southern metropolis. (Photo: SGGP)

A music performance at the festival (Photo: SGGP)

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh