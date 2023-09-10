Engineer makes multi-functional medical beds for poor patients

Engineer Nguyen No in Quang Ngai Province’s Nghia Hanh District invented a 4M multi-purpose electric medical bed to give to the elderly and poor patients.

Multi-purpose medical beds are expected to facilitate families’ care of patients more conveniently – which is the goal of Mr. Nguyen No's invention.

Sharing about his invention of a multi-purpose medical bed, engineer No remembered about his dead mom. His mother was sick and had to lie in one place two years ago; thus, he came up with the idea of making a multi-purpose bed so that when she lay down, she would not get ulcers. Moreover, if his mom lies on the special bed, he can easily bathe her and the mother can be moved to the garden to watch trees. Regrettably, when he finished making the bed frame, his mother passed away.

A short time later, he decided to complete this multi-purpose medical bed as he thought not only his mother but also many sick people who have to stay in bed, and the elderly who have difficulty walking, want to have gentler sleep or go out to watch scenery.

A 4M multi-purpose electric medical bed includes a wheel system with fixed locking mode, 12V electric box, bed position control button, toilet, electric cylinder lifting motor, pump, and air mattress anti-ulcer. According to him, the cost of assembling a multi-purpose medical bed is only about VND 3 million (US$124.6), much cheaper than other beds sold in the domestic market.

Currently, the first beds have been donated to the elderly and poor patients in Hanh Thuan Commune of Nghia Hanh District. Patients will voice their opinions to improve the advantages and disadvantages of the bed. In receiving the special bed, poor patients are delighted – which has motivated the young engineer and his team to continue making more beds to give to sick and elderly people in difficult circumstances.

Mr. No is continuing to complete 5 beds with a more effective upgraded version after practical experience. He will donate these beds to the elderly and poor patients in Hanh Thuan Commune.

With the desire to spread social values to other people, he said, he and philanthropists especially men in his group who volunteer to do charity work will pool money for the production of multi-purpose medical beds. Next, they will coordinate with departments and unions to have more funding sources and produce many multi-purpose electric medical beds to provide free support to the elderly and poor patients in the province in general and Nghia Hanh District in particular.