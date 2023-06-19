Encroached land in Quang Tam Industrial Cluster recovered

Tuy Duc District People’s Committee (in Dak Nong Province) has just successfully taken back 10ha/32ha of encroached land in Quang Tam Industrial Cluster.



Quang Tam Industrial Cluster is nearly 35ha wide. It had used to be agricultural land, and was then transformed to non-agricultural one to carry out industrial and commercial projects there.

During the implementation of those projects, Tuy Duc District reviewed, assessed, and approved compensation measures for land clearance of all 35ha of land before handing it over to the project investor.

However, loose supervision of the investor has led to land encroachment, illegal land transfer, and arising lawsuits that causes security instability in the local area.

Therefore, Dak Nong Province People’s Committee has to make a decision to forcefully stop the ineffective project. Until now, Tuy Duc District has successfully retrieved 10.07ha of encroached land in Quang Tam Industrial Cluster and appointed Quang Tam Commune People’s Committee to manage and protect.

At present, 29 cases of encroachment over 22ha of land is still not taken back.