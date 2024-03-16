Employers failing social insurance payment to be handled criminal proceedings

The Ho Chi Minh City Social Security has just had a performance report in the first quarter of the year and imposed missions and solutions in the second quarter.

By March 31, the total collection of social and health insurance in the city reached VND20,050 billion (US$811 million), up 3.9 percent over the same period last year.

The late payment of social, health and unemployment insurance was more than VND6,330 billion (US$256 million), accounting for more than 6.7 percent.

After deducting the amount of late payment of under one month and the amount of late payment that is difficult to collect, the remaining amount of overdue amount is more than VND4,707 billion (US$190 million).

After performing an inspection and checking 115 units, the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance detected employers failing to fulfill social, health and unemployment insurance payments with a total amount of VND13.5 billion (US$546,222).

Besides, the HCMC Social Security required the employers to perform the payment right at the inspection sessions with a total amount of VND9.3 billion (US$376,300).

The HCMC Social Security identified that the situation of failing to pay social, health and unemployment insurance or overdue payments happened at small and super-small enterprises.

In the upcoming time, the HCMC Social Security will make efforts to well perform the collection, reduce the number of overdue payments, strengthen the comparison with its sub-units and strictly perform the solutions to handle the individuals and organizations violating legal regulations on social, health and unemployment insurance.

Besides, the HCMC Social Security shall also collaborate with police and people's procuracy to collect documents serving for the investigations and handle criminal proceedings for cases failing to pay social insurance.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong