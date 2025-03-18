National

Emissions standards for vehicles to be applied in big cities

SGGP

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has been assigned to issue national standards on vehicle emissions and a roadmap for applying these standards to road motor vehicles.

Emissions standards for vehicles will be applied in big cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The Government Office on March 17 announced the conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on the building of national exhaust emission standards for road motor vehicles.

In particular, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment must urgently issue national exhaust emission standards for cars and submit an application roadmap to the Prime Minister in March; launch national exhaust emission standards for motorbikes; and submit an application roadmap to the Prime Minister in April.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the Ministry of Construction, the People's Committees of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and major urban areas, examines plans to impose restrictions on high-emitting vehicles in densely populated areas with high levels of air pollution.

The Ministry of Construction, in collaboration with the Ministries of Public Security, Justice, Agriculture and Environment, works with the People's Committees of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to issue solutions for restricting high-emitting vehicles in densely populated areas with high levels of air pollution; develop, issue, or submit policies on encouraging the development of public passenger transport and the green vehicle transition to the competent authorities.

The Ministry of Construction and the People's Committees of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City need to review and adjust urban planning as well as study the development of lanes and routes suited to different types of vehicles such as buses, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians to ensure traffic order and safety.

The Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and other relevant agencies will work together to issue national standards on vehicle emissions and a roadmap for applying these standards to road motor vehicles.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh

