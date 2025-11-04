Emergency response underway as new storm threatens flood-stricken regions

Prolonged torrential rains and successive floods in recent days have left Central Vietnam reeling, with the death toll and number of missing persons rising to 46 and tens of thousands of homes still submerged.

The La Son – Hoa Lien Expressway suffers major damage amid consecutive flooding at the end of October.

The Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported on the morning of November 4 that, according to rapid assessments from the provinces and cities of Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien–Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, and Lam Dong, the recent floods have claimed 46 lives—40 confirmed dead and six missing.

Among the fatalities, 15 were recorded in Hue, 14 in Da Nang, seven in Quang Tri, and four in Lam Dong. The figure marks an increase of four compared to the previous day’s report on November 3.

Authorities noted that since November 3, heavy rains and rising floodwaters have returned to the Central region, creating a situation described as “flood upon flood”. The number of flooded homes has surged dramatically in just 24 hours.

As of November 4 morning, 79,854 houses remained inundated—most of them in Hue and Da Nang—compared with just over 12,000 recorded early the previous day. Agricultural production, transportation networks, and power systems continue to suffer extensive damage.

Rail services between Hue and Van Xa on the North–South railway line were temporarily suspended due to rising floodwaters submerging sections of track on November 3.

Landslides caused by prolonged heavy rains

The Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention warned that on November 4, Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces are expected to experience widespread rainfall ranging from 50 to 110 millimeters, with some areas possibly exceeding 200 millimeters.

Flood levels on major rivers in these provinces are forecast to rise again on November 4–5. Peak levels on the Ngan Sau and Ngan Pho rivers (Ha Tinh), as well as the Gianh, Kien Giang, and Thach Han rivers (Quang Tri), are expected to reach alert level 2 to 3, with certain areas potentially surpassing alert level 3.

Meanwhile, Northern region and North-Central Coast of Vietnam continue to experience a cold spell. High-altitude areas in the northern mountains have recorded near-frigid temperatures. The lowest readings during this cold wave are expected to range between 16–19 degrees Celsius, with some mountainous localities dropping below 15 degrees Celsius.

In a related move, the Department of Hydraulic Works Management and Construction under the same ministry has issued urgent directives to provincial Departments of Agriculture and Environment from Hue to Khanh Hoa, instructing them to ensure the safety of dams and reservoirs in preparation for typhoon Kalmaegi, which is forecast to affect the region in the coming days.

The Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 3 also sent diplomatic notes to embassies of countries in the region, requesting support for Vietnamese vessels seeking refuge from the approaching storm, and assistance with rescue operations or ship repairs if needed.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan