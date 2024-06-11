Electronic connection of public services to be implemented soon

Electronic connection of public services including birth certification, permanent resident registration and the issuance of health insurance cards for children under 6 years of age will be carried out soon.

Electronic connection of public services will be implemented soon

Starting from July 1, 2024, a digital connection will be implemented for the procedures of birth registration, and issuance of health insurance cards for children under 6 years old.

The Government yesterday issued the Decree No. 63/2024/ND-CP regulating the implementation of digital connection for 2 groups of administrative procedures such as birth registration, permanent residence registration, issuance of health insurance cards for children under 6 years old, registration of death, deletion of permanent residence registration, settlement of funeral expenses, and death pensions.

The implementation of electronic connection procedures in this decree has legal value like other forms as prescribed by law but it does not increase costs for individuals and organizations.

The information in the electronic declaration form in this decree has already been in the National Population Database, the electronic Database on permanent residence registration, the National Insurance Database, and related information systems. The connected public service software is automatically filled in.

Files of permanent residence registration, permanent residence deletion and health card issuance for children under 6 years old, and application files for funeral allowances and death pensions are synchronized with the specialized software of relevant ministries and agencies.

The Decree stipulates that applicants access the National Public Service Portal at dichvucong.gov.vn or on the VNelD application, people should select the service item to submit online applications and From the date of issuance of Decree No. 63/2024/ND-CP (on June 10, 2024) to July 1, 2024, the systems for administrative procedures at ministries and provincial and municipal administration must be upgraded and completed connections with the National Population Database, the National Administrative Procedure Database, the National Insurance Database, specialized databases and connected public service software as prescribed in this decree.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan