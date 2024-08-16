Electricity Regulatory Authority requires stable power supply for National Day

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and National Power System and Market Operator Company (NSMO) were required to ensure stable electricity supply during the four-day holiday of National Day (September 2).

Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry of Trade informed that the Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam has sent an official letter to Vietnam Electricity and National Power System and Market Operator Company to ensure stable electricity supply during the four-day holiday of National Day (September 2).

According to the Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam, EVN is responsible for directing its sub-divisions to proactively build and implement the plans of safely, stably and consistently supplying sufficient electricity supply.

Besides, it is important to closely collaborate with NSMO on regulating and operating electricity sources and power grid during the holiday.

The Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam also required power generation corporations to direct units operating hydropower plants to closely follow the actual weather situation, hydrology and water flow to ensure safety for dams in accordance with the regulations.

In case of forcing to discharge water, hydroelectric reservoirs must coordinate with local authorities to timely inform people in downstream areas as regulated.

As for thermal power sources, corporations are responsible for directing thermal power plants to ensure fuel supply for electricity generation; and to strengthen inspection and monitoring of equipment to avoid operational problems.

On August 16 morning, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a directive requiring the Director of Thac Ba Hydropower Joint Stock Company to reopen two surface gates of Thac Ba hydropower reservoir in the Northern province of Yen Bai Province to discharge water downstream. That is to ensure the safety of the work as well as compliance with operation procedures for reservoirs in the Red River Basin.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong