Electrical short circuit causes apartment building fire in Hanoi

As of this morning, the Hanoi City Police Investigation Agency announced results after seven days of investigation about the mini apartment fire which killed 56 and injured many people at Khuong Ha Street, Thanh Xuan District.

According to the conclusion by the Institute of Crime Science under the Ministry of Public Security, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the battery of a motorbike parked in the first floor of the apartment block.

Accordingly, the blaze started from the motorbike, spread to the area of electric cables, wall-mounted electric meter boxes on the first floor and covered the whole apartment block.

The Police of Hanoi City reported that three of the four fire extinguishers in the apartment block were unused.

Previously, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper informed that the huge fire occurred at a nine-floor apartment block from the night of September 12 to the early morning of September 13, killing 56 people and injuring 37.

On September 13, the Police of Hanoi City said that the investigation agency had issued a decision to prosecute the case. Defendant Nghiem Quang Minh, the owner of the apartment block, was also prosecuted and held in custody for investigation.