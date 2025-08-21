Vietnam to soon develop APEC 2027 national branding: Deputy PM

Hosting the APEC Year is a top-tier political and diplomatic task, providing an opportunity for Vietnam to showcase its role, responsibility, and strategic position in economy and trade as the new international economic order takes shape.

The first plenary session of the National Committee for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) activities in 2027, held in Hanoi on August 21. (Photo: VNA)

In his opening remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, who is also Chairman of the National Committee for APEC 2027, has requested strengthened communication efforts and the early development of Vietnam’s APEC national branding, while chairing the first plenary session of the National Committee for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) activities in 2027 in Hanoi on August 21.

He noted that the core mission is to ensure success in all aspects of the event, leaving a strong imprint of Vietnam while delivering practical benefits for people and businesses, thereby contributing to peace, prosperity, and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific.

At the meeting, representatives of 18 ministries and agencies reported on preparations across five major areas of content, infrastructure and logistics, communications and culture, protocol, and security and health.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Acknowledging their efforts, the Deputy Prime Minister urged the prompt completion of the establishment and consolidation of five subcommittees and the secretariat by August. He also tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the content subcommittee with drafting the theme and priorities for APEC 2027, while accelerating key infrastructure projects in Phu Quoc, especially the conference centre serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.

The Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son further called for Vietnam’s proactive participation in APEC 2025 in the Republic of Korea and APEC 2026 in China to demonstrate support, promote issues of national interest, and gain organisational experience.

The second plenary session is scheduled for December to review progress and prepare for work in 2026.

