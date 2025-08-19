250 projects inaugurated, launched nationwide to mark National Day

Rach Mieu 2 Bridge, connecting Dong Thap and Vinh Long provinces, is among the major projects inaugurated on the morning of August 19.

Simultaneous groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for projects marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam took place across 34 provinces and cities nationwide on the morning of August 19.

This was the largest-ever event of its kind, featuring the inauguration of 89 projects and the groundbreaking of 161 others, with a total investment value reaching VND1.28 quadrillion (US$51 billion). Of this, the State capital accounted for VND478 trillion across 129 projects (37 percent of total funding), while other sources contributed VND802 trillion for 121 projects (63 percent).

The ceremonies were held online, with the National Exhibition Center in Dong Anh District, Hanoi, serving as the main venue connected to 79 local sites via live stream. The event was also broadcast nationwide on VTV1.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the simultaneous inauguration and groundbreaking of such large-scale projects are expected to provide strong momentum for national socio-economic development, enhance regional connectivity, create jobs and livelihoods, and improve people’s living standards. Notably, the 250 projects launched during this occasion are projected to contribute over 18 percent of Vietnam’s GDP in 2025 and more than 20 percent in the following years. Publicly funded projects, in particular, will establish strategic infrastructure frameworks that help attract and guide private investment.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan