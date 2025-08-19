Vehicle restrictions on routes into Hanoi for National Day

Hanoi will impose phased traffic restrictions on key routes from August 21 to September 2 to ensure order and security during National Day celebrations.

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security has announced a comprehensive traffic management plan to regulate and restrict vehicle access to Hanoi ahead of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (A80).

A representative of the Traffic Police Department, on August 19, stated that temporary restrictions will be imposed on road traffic heading toward Hanoi during specific time frames: from 3 p.m. on August 21 to 5 a.m. on August 22; from 3 p.m. on August 24 to 5 a.m. on August 25; from 3 p.m. on August 27 to 5 a.m. on August 28; from 4 p.m. on August 29 to 5 p.m. on August 30; and from 4 p.m. on September 1 to 5 p.m. on September 2.

The restricted vehicles include trucks weighing 10 tons or more and passenger coaches with 45 seats or more—except for fixed-route passenger buses, public buses, garbage trucks, emergency and incident-response vehicles, cars bearing permits for the celebration, and other priority vehicles on official duty.

Traffic police will also impose restrictions on several expressways and national highways leading into the capital. On the Hanoi–Ninh Binh Expressway, the restricted section begins at the Thuong Tin Interchange (Km192+300 in Hong Van Commune), while on the Hanoi–Hai Phong Expressway, it starts from the Yen My Interchange (Km21+500). The Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Expressway will be restricted from the Van Xuan Interchange—where it connects with National Highway 3 at Km40+700—through to its junction with National Highway 18 in Yen Phong Commune, Bac Ninh Province. Similarly, on the Hanoi–Lao Cai Expressway, the regulated stretch runs from the Binh Xuyen–IC3 Interchange (junction of CT05 and Provincial Road 310B, Binh Xuyen, Phu Tho Province).

Restrictions will also apply on key national highways, including:

National Highway 1A: from the Phan Trong Tue Road (Provincial Road 70A)–Ngoc Hoi junction; and from the junction with the Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Expressway (Km152+600, National Highway 1A);

National Highway 2: from the junction with Vo Van Kiet Road;

National Highway 3: from the Cavalry Police Regiment (Ba Xuyen Ward, Thai Nguyen) → Cach Mang Thang Tam Road junction (National Highway 3–Nam Tien Intersection, Km46+650 to Km41+900) → Tran Nguyen Han Road (Van Xuan Ward, Thai Nguyen) → Van Xuan Interchange;

National Highway 5: from Cau Chui Interchange (Nguyen Van Linh–Nguyen Van Cu);

National Highway 6: from the junction with Hoa Lac–Hoa Binh Road (Km65+100, National Highway 6);

National Highway 21A: from the junction with National Highway 32 to Cho Ben Intersection (National Highway 21A–Ho Chi Minh Road);

National Highway 18: from the junction with Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Expressway (Yen Phong Commune, Bac Ninh).

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan