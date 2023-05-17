Electric Energy Show 2023 opens in Hanoi

Over 170 domestic and foreign enterprises are participating in the Electric Energy Show 2023 (ELECS 2023) which opened in the capital city on May 17.

During the three-day show, these firms will introduce their power generation equipment, new renewable energy equipment and distribution and transmission equipment at 250 booths.

Among them are LS ELECTRIC, KEPCO, KEPCO KDN, Woon Young, YongSung Electric, DK Corporation, G-TOPS, Genad System, K-Solarplaza, Kiwon Solutec, NAUMADE, Elecnova Vietnam and SUNHOUSE.

The event is expected to create trade opportunities for Vietnamese and international businesses to meet, exchange experiences, expand cooperation, and access high-tech equipment and advanced achievements in the world to improve their production and business capacities, the event's organisers said.

Thus, direct meetings among businesses, power producers and potential partners and customers will be held throughout the show, they said, adding that some seminars discussing issues related to the energy sector will also be held on the sidelines of the event.

According to organizers, 50 businesses from the Republic of Korea have participated in ELECS 2023.

Jointly held by the Korea Electrical Manufacturers Association, Korea Electric Power Corporation, the RoK’s exhibition organiser - Coex and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC, ELECS 2023 is expected to welcome about 20,000 visitors.