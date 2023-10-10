Eight expressway projects added to list of key national projects

On October 10, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed Decision No.1166/QD-TTg, which supplements the project list and consolidates the State Steering Committee for vital national and key projects within the transportation sector.

Specifically, the addition of important national and key projects in the transportation sector includes the Tuyen Quang - Ha Giang Expressway, the Hoa Lien - Tuy Loan Expressway, the Dau Giay - Tan Phu Expressway, the Tan Phu - Bao Loc Expressway, the Bao Loc - Lien Khuong Expressway, the Ho Chi Minh City - Chon Thanh Expressway, the Cao Lanh - An Huu Expressway, and the My An - Cao Lanh Expressway.

The Prime Minister also decided to restructure the State Steering Committee for key national infrastructure and transportation projects. Accordingly, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha will assume the position of Deputy Head of the Standing Committee and Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam, Doan Anh Tho, will serve as a Member of the State Steering Committee.

Simultaneously, new members added to the State Steering Committee include the Chairpersons of the People's Committees in the provinces and cities of Da Nang, Ha Giang, Lam Dong, and Dong Thap.