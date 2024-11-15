Education Publishing House in HCMC awarded 1st Class Labor Medal by Laos

As of November 15, the Education Publishing House in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony to celebrate the 45th anniversary of its establishment (1979-2024).

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee awards Certificates of Merit to collectives and individuals from the Education Publishing House in Ho Chi Minh City.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Education Publishing House received the First Class Labor Medal awarded by the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

Overview of the celebration

Speaking at the celebration, Mr. Do Thanh Lam, Director of the Education Publishing House in Ho Chi Minh City, reported that the unit was established under Decision No. 87/QD dated January 20, 1979 by the Minister of Education and Training, as an economic accounting unit under the Education Publishing House.

On behalf of the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Deputy Minister of Education and Sports Kingmano Phommahaxay presents the Second Class Labor Medal to two individuals from the Education Publishing House in Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Minister of Education and Sports Kingmano Phommahaxay presents Labor Medals to collectives and individuals from the Education Publishing House in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Education Publishing House in Ho Chi Minh City has collaborated with its member units to fulfill the tasks assigned by the Vietnam Education Publishing House regarding compiling, editing, printing, publishing and distributing textbooks and educational publications to serve the education sector in the southern provinces and cities.

On the occasion of the 45th anniversary of its establishment, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City decided to award Certificates of Merit to nine collectives and ten individuals from the Education Publishing House in Ho Chi Minh City and its member units for their outstanding achievements and active contributions to the city's development.

Over the past 45 years, the Education Publishing House in Ho Chi Minh City has been awarded many prestigious awards, notably the Third Class Independence Medal in 2009, the First Class Labor Medal in 2004, the Second Class Labor Medal from the Lao People's Democratic Republic in 2019 and so on. At the celebration, the Education Publishing House in Ho Chi Minh City was also honored to receive the First Class Labor Medal and the Second Class Labor Medal for two individuals, and the Third Class Labor Medal for one individual awarded by the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong