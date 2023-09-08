Education authority asks schools to publicize collections of money

Education authority asked schools to publicize collections of money at the beginning of the new school year.

Yesterday afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a press conference to provide information on socio-economic issues and epidemic prevention and control in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the press conference, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training said that the department has requested schools to issue written notification of money collection at the beginning of the new school year to parents and students. Moreover, the school's finance department issues receipts for each student after collecting money. Schools should not assign teachers to directly collect and spend money.

Also at the conference, the Department of Planning and Investment of Ho Chi Minh City said that the city has disbursed more than VND20,000 billion (US$830,855,655) reaching 29 percent by the end of August 2023.

Although the disbursement rate is still low, the southern largest city is the locality with the highest public investment capital in the past 8 months in the country.

The Department of Planning and Investment has proposed solutions to speed up the disbursement of public investment including coordinating to organize the appraisal of investment policies for projects. These projects will be submitted to the municipal People's Council and the People's Committee for approval of investment policies. There are seven Group A projects with a total investment of nearly VND18,400 billion, about 300 Group B and Group C projects with a total investment of more than VND20,000 billion.

When completing the preparation, appraisal and approval of the project investment decision, the department will advise on the transfer of the estimated amount of capital that cannot be disbursed to arrange the 2023 capital plan to start construction and implement these projects.

The Department of Planning and Investment continues to coordinate with the Department of Home Affairs to assess the completion of the task in 2023 by collectives and leaders of departments, agencies, local people's committees and investors. If the disbursement rate in 2023 reaches less than 90 percent due to irresponsibility, relevant agencies' leaders and projects' investors will be considered not to complete their tasks.