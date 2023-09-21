EC to help Vietnam become model in EUDR implementation

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development continues his business trip, working with relevant units of the European Commission (EC) about turning Vietnam into a model in adopting the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).



Accordingly, Minister Le Minh Hoan of Agriculture and Rural Development proposed that EC increase its cooperation with Vietnam to develop a clear route for the implementation of EUDR, along with detailed instructions on how to satisfy the EUDR’s requirements when it comes into effect as of January 2025. Another suggestion is how to reduce the costs for data on traceability and product locations.

In addition, the Minister proposed the establishment of a strategic partnership between EC and Vietnam in agriculture, starting with helping Vietnam to become a model in carrying out EUDR, forming sustainable livelihood models for people in the areas affected by EUDR.

Virginijus Sinkevičius – Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries – and Florika Fink-Hooijer – Director-General of the Environment Department of EC – both promised to actively support Vietnam to grow greener and more sustainable. They will launch the project ‘Sustainable Agriculture for Forest Ecosystems’, aiming at a comprehensive switch to deforestation-free, sustainable supply chains according to EUDR in Vietnam.