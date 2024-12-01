Earthquakes cause tons of rockslide debris to fall from mountaintop in Quang Nam

Earthquakes resulted in a significant rockslide, dislodging numerous tons of rock debris from the mountaintop and posing a threat to nearby residential areas in the Central province of Quang Nam.

According to the Institute of Geophysics, six earthquakes struck Kon Plong District in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on November 30. Nam Tra My District in Quang Nam Province is adjacent to Kon Plong District and experienced these earthquakes' aftershocks.

Vice Chairman Dinh Van Vuong of the People's Committee of Tra Don Commune of Quang Nam Province’s Nam Tra My District said that he and village officials went to inspect the scene of the landslide caused by the earthquakes, causing dozens of rocks to roll down to Tu Hon Village in Hamlet 3.

He reported that on the afternoon and evening of November 30, Nam Tra My District experienced earthquakes accompanied by significant aftershocks, which were perceptible to the residents. In Tu Hon Village, specifically in Hamlet 3 of Tra Don Commune, the seismic activity triggered a landslide, resulting in the descent of several large boulders from the summit of Ngoc Mong Mountain, landing approximately 30 to 50 meters away from local residences.

At the location, several substantial boulders were precariously positioned on a steep cliff or entangled in tree roots. These rocks pose a significant risk of rolling down further, threatening the safety of 17 households comprising 69 individuals, as well as the kindergarten in Tu Hon Village.

Following reports from Tra Don Commune People's Committee, the District Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control immediately ordered the evacuation of all households in the danger zone to prevent potential injuries from falling rocks.

Additionally, the committee initiated the development of a comprehensive landslide response plan.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated By Anh Quan