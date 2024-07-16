Drivers' lack of skills results in serious accidents on highways: Committee

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee (NTSC), the majority of these accidents are caused by drivers' lack of knowledge and skills when traveling on highways.

A car crash on a highway recently

A series of serious accidents have occurred on highways recently, causing significant loss of life and property. The National Traffic Safety Committee announced from the beginning of 2024 to now, there have been more than 12,000 traffic accidents nationwide, an increase of nearly 1,850 compared to the same period in 2023.

Among these, many serious accidents occurred on highways. A typical example is the accident on the Cam Lo - La Son highway through Phong Son Commune in the Central Province of Thua Thien Hue’s Phong Dien District. Due to a lack of observation, the sleeper bus driver crashed into the rear of a truck parked on the roadway without placing a warning sign, resulting in two deaths and eight injuries.

Most recently, an accident occurred on July 11 on Hanoi - Hai Phong Highway. After a collision between a passenger car and a pickup truck, while the two drivers were arguing, another car crashed into the rear of the passenger car, killing two people and injuring several others.

A representative of Vietnam Infrastructure Development and Investment Corporation - Vidifi (the management unit of the highway) said that the occurrence of accidents on highways showed that many drivers have lacked skills in traveling on expressways.

According to Chief Tran Huu Minh of the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee, highways have the highest safety factor among all types of roads. Traffic accidents on highways account for only about 1 percent of the total number of traffic accidents nationwide. However, this is also a special type of road with high vehicle speed so traffic participants need to strictly comply with the present regulations.

In reality, accidents have shown that if drivers have a good grasp of traffic safety regulations on highways and have good driving skills, they can avoid many unfortunate accidents.

The 2008 Road Traffic Law has detailed provisions for stopping and parking on highways. Specifically, Article 18 stipulates that when stopping or parking a vehicle, the driver must have signal lights; plus, a driver must park the vehicle close to the right edge of the road in the direction of travel.

Moreover, if a driver parks on a portion of the roadway, an immediate warning sign must be placed in front and behind the vehicle to inform other drivers.

The Road Traffic Order Law, recently passed by the National Assembly, also has specific provisions on traffic on highways. Accordingly, in case of technical failure or other force majeure that requires stopping or parking, drivers are allowed to stop or park in the emergency lane in the same direction as the vehicle and must signal with hazard lights. If the vehicle cannot move into the emergency lane, it must signal with hazard lights and place a warning sign or light behind the vehicle at a minimum distance of 150m, and promptly notify the traffic police or highway management agency.

According to Mr. Tran Huu Minh, Vietnam has basic regulations for ensuring safety on highways. However, as the highway system rapidly develops, new issues arise, necessitating further review and clarification of regulations by management agencies.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Anh Quan