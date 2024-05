National Assembly (NA) deputies are expected to discuss several contentious contents of the draft Law on Roads at a plenary session on May 21 morning as part of the 15th legislature’s seventh sitting.

An overview of the 7th sitting of the 15th National Assembly on May 20. (Photo: VNA)

In the afternoon, they will exchange views on the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Asset Auctions.

Later the same day, a session on the personnel work will take place. The ongoing meeting is divided into two phases, with the first running from May 20 to June 8 and the second, from June 17-28.

Vietnamplus