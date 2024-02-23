Dong Thap strives to become agricultural production center of Mekong Delta

The People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province yesterday hosted a conference to announce the planning of Dong Thap Province from 2021 to 2030, a vision for 2050.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP)

According to the planning, by 2030, Dong Thap will be a province with a good level of development, be in the top group in terms of digital transformation; become one of the centers of agricultural production and agricultural product processing in the Mekong Delta; have synchronous infrastructure and modern urban areas. It will be rich in the identity of rural areas with friendly and attractive tourism.

By 2050, Dong Thap will be the leading province in the country in various fields of agriculture and eco-tourism of the Mekong Delta, a center for economic development exchange between the Mekong Delta and Mekong sub-region countries. Thereby, residents in the locality are likely to have a prosperous and happy life.

Dong Thap ranks 4th in Vietnam in seafood export with a total turnover of US$900 million

Speaking and directing at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai required Dong Thap Province to strengthen the cooperation and development linkage with provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta region; ultimately mobilize and effectively take advantage of resources to invest in infrastructure development, ensuring synchronization and efficiency; focus on economic restructuring in associated with innovating growth models, increasing labor productivity.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong